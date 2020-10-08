New Dell UltraSharp monitor range introduced



Dell has this week introduced a new range of UltraSharp monitors offering users the widest DCI-P3 color coverage in a professional monitor at 99.8%, 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 1000. The new Dell 32-inch UltraSharp enables “precise and uniform color reproduction of film and video content” says Dell, and is the world’s first 31.5-inch professional monitor with a built-in Calman Powered colorimeter, providing creators the flexibility of on-demand or scheduled calibration with or without the PC attached.

“Design professionals rely on color accurate displays to produce their creative masterpieces. The Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor (UP3221Q) is the world’s first professional monitor with 2K mini-LED direct backlit dimming zones, where the individually controlled backlight zones on the monitor provide contrast with deep blacks and bright whites.”

“Technology that helps us do our best work is critical as we adapt to the new hybrid work environment,” said Bert Park, senior vice president and general manager, Software & Peripherals Product Group, Dell Technologies. “Our monitors have always been the most desired companion to any PC, and our new line is no different. We’re helping customers push productivity to the edge while delivering great performance, style and comfort.” As world’s number one monitors brand for seven years running, Dell offers an end-to-end ecosystem of collaboration tools that can meet the needs of every worker and offers the most EPEAT Gold registered monitors globally.”

The UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor UP3221Q will be available to purchase from November 5th 2020 with prices starting from $5,000. The UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor U2421E is available now from $450 and the UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor U3431WE will be available to purchase from December 1st 2020 from $1,200.

