New BMW M4 CS Launched with 550 Horsepower

The BMW M4 CS is a remarkable addition to the BMW M lineup, seamlessly combining the practicality of a daily driver with the raw power and agility required for exhilarating track performance. Sitting comfortably between the M4 Competition Coupé with M xDrive and the exclusive, limited-edition M4 CSL, the M4 CS is designed to elevate the driving experience to new heights. With its impressive 550 horsepower engine, this high-performance sports car is engineered to deliver an unparalleled dynamic driving experience that pays homage to its rich motorsport heritage.

Under the Hood: A Masterpiece of Engineering

At the core of the BMW M4 CS lies a meticulously crafted six-cylinder in-line engine, enhanced by the innovative M TwinPower Turbo technology. This powerhouse is not merely focused on delivering raw power; it is a testament to BMW’s commitment to precision engineering, ensuring optimal performance both on the track and on the open road. The M4 CS boasts an impressive acceleration, capable of launching from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 3.4 seconds. This remarkable feat is made possible by the advanced eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, working in harmony with the intelligent M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. These advanced technologies work together seamlessly to ensure that the car remains nimble, responsive, and in complete control, regardless of the driving conditions.

Exterior Design: Turning Heads at Every Corner

The BMW M4 CS is not only a marvel of performance but also a true head-turner. Its striking exterior features exclusive design elements that set it apart from its siblings in the M4 family. The frameless BMW kidney grille adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, while the M-specific bodywork hints at the car’s athletic prowess. The introduction of distinctive new paint finishes, such as the captivating Riviera Blue and the bold Frozen Isle of Man Green, further emphasizes the M4 CS’s unique character and style. These carefully selected colors beautifully complement the car’s aggressive lines and aerodynamic contours, making it an instant standout on any road or track.

Interior Refinement: Where Luxury Meets Performance

Step inside the BMW M4 CS, and you’ll find yourself immersed in a world where luxury and performance seamlessly intertwine. The M Carbon bucket seats not only provide exceptional support and comfort during spirited driving but also add a touch of racing-inspired aesthetics to the interior. The driver-focused cockpit is meticulously designed to ensure that every control is within easy reach, allowing the driver to focus solely on the thrill of the drive. The extensive use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) throughout the cabin not only contributes to the car’s lightweight construction but also adds a premium, high-tech ambiance. From the moment you settle into the driver’s seat, the M4 CS envelops you in an atmosphere that perfectly balances luxury and performance, making every journey an unforgettable experience.

Pricing and Availability: Exclusivity Redefined

As a premium offering in the highly competitive sports car market, the BMW M4 CS commands a price tag that reflects its exclusivity and advanced features. While specific pricing information is typically released closer to the vehicle’s retail launch, discerning buyers can expect a figure that aligns with the car’s uncompromising performance, innovative technology, and luxurious appointments. The new BMW M4 CS starts at £117,100 on the road, you can find out more details over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW



