2024 Subaru BRZ sports car starts at $30,195

Subaru has announced the pricing for its latest sports car in the USA, the 2024 Subaru BRZ, and the car will start at $30,195. The car comes with a 2.4 liter Subaru Boxer engine and a choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The new Subaru BRZ sports car will come with a choice of three trim levels, Premium, Limited, and tS and it comes with a range of features including the Subaru Starlink 8-inch multimedia system and more.

The design is an ode to modernity, but with an essence deeply rooted in classic sports car traditions. Functional aerodynamics aren’t just an afterthought; they’re seamlessly integrated, making the car appear as swift standing still as it is in motion.

Its front fascia is a visual treat with a low and broad stance, accentuated by expansive air intakes and a subtle grille. The proud arches of the fenders seem to whisper tales of adrenaline-fueled adventures, designed meticulously to accommodate the intricate suspension geometry.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Subaru BRZ sports car over at the Subaru website at the link below, the car is now available to order in the USA.

Source Subaru



