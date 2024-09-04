New Bentley Flying Spur Launching Next Week

The automotive world eagerly awaits the unveiling of the new Bentley Flying Spur, a four-door supercar that promises to redefine luxury and performance. Set to make its debut at 12:30 BST on Tuesday, 10 September, this groundbreaking vehicle is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry. The Flying Spur is not merely another high-end sedan; it represents a significant advancement in both performance and efficiency, thanks to Bentley’s innovative Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. Boasting an astonishing 782 PS (771 bhp) and 1000 Nm of torque, this car is set to become the most powerful, dynamic, and efficient four-door vehicle in Bentley’s storied 105-year history.

The introduction of the Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain marks a new era for Bentley, as the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of luxury automobiles. This innovative system combines the best of both worlds, offering the silent, effortless operation of electric power and the exhilarating performance of a combustion engine. The seamless transition between these two power sources ensures that drivers can enjoy the benefits of electric driving without sacrificing the thrilling experience of a high-performance vehicle.

Performance and Efficiency Redefined

The Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain is a testament to the ingenuity and expertise of Bentley’s engineers. This marvel of modern engineering delivers an unparalleled blend of supercar performance and eco-friendly efficiency. With CO2 emissions below 40 g/km, an electric-only range of more than 45 miles, and a total range exceeding 500 miles, the new Flying Spur sets a new benchmark for luxury sedans.

The significance of these figures cannot be overstated. The ability to achieve such low emissions while maintaining exceptional performance is a remarkable feat, one that demonstrates Bentley’s commitment to sustainability without compromising on the driving experience. The electric-only range of more than 45 miles is particularly noteworthy, as it allows for most daily commutes and city driving to be completed entirely on electric power, reducing the car’s environmental impact and saving on fuel costs.

Moreover, the total range of more than 500 miles ensures that the Flying Spur is capable of undertaking long journeys without the need for frequent stops to recharge or refuel. This combination of performance, efficiency, and range is unmatched in the luxury sedan market, making the Flying Spur a truly unique and compelling offering.

Pricing and Availability

While specific pricing details have not yet been released, industry experts anticipate that the new Bentley Flying Spur will command a premium price point, reflecting its status as a top-tier luxury vehicle. The advanced technology, unparalleled performance, and luxurious features of the Flying Spur are expected to attract a wide range of discerning buyers who value both style and substance.

The Flying Spur will be available for order immediately following its launch, with initial availability limited to key markets. This targeted rollout strategy allows Bentley to ensure that the car meets the high expectations of its most demanding customers, while also generating excitement and anticipation for the wider release. As production ramps up, the Flying Spur will become available in additional markets, bringing its innovative blend of luxury and performance to a global audience.

Specifications

Powertrain: Ultra Performance Hybrid

Ultra Performance Hybrid Power Output: 782 PS (771 bhp)

782 PS (771 bhp) Torque: 1000 Nm

1000 Nm CO2 Emissions: Below 40 g/km

Below 40 g/km Electric Range: More than 45 miles

More than 45 miles Total Range: More than 500 miles

These impressive specifications underscore the Flying Spur’s position as a leader in the luxury hybrid sedan market. The Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, with its 782 PS (771 bhp) and 1000 Nm of torque, delivers an unrivaled driving experience, while the low CO2 emissions and extended electric range demonstrate Bentley’s commitment to sustainability.

Source Bentley



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals