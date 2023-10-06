Litheli powerful electric utility wagon from $255

The Litheli W1 Pro, a recent addition to the U20 series of outdoor equipment, is a powerhouse. This electric utility wagon is designed to make transportation of heavy loads effortless and efficient, thanks to its pure electric drive. The W1 Pro is not just a wagon, but a testament to the advancements in electric outdoor equipment, offering a blend of power, convenience, and safety.

Litheli

One of the standout features of the W1 Pro is its UltraSpeed Power System, which is powered by a robust 500W motor. This system enables efficient towing, making it possible to move heavy loads with ease. In fact, the W1 Pro has been tested with a 132-lb load on grass, demonstrating its impressive hauling capabilities. This makes it an ideal choice for those who frequently need to transport heavy items across various terrains.

Early bird promotions are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $255 or £ 209 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 53% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

The W1 Pro also offers a variable speed range of 0.6~1.3m/s. This feature allows users to adjust their pace according to their surroundings, providing a level of control that is not often found in traditional manual wagons or electric assist wagons. Whether you’re navigating through a crowded area or moving at a brisk pace across an open field, the W1 Pro can adapt to your needs.

Electric utility wagon

Speaking of adaptability, the W1 Pro is equipped with rugged 8-inch 50mm multi-terrain tires. These tires are capable of handling various landscapes, including grassy fields, gravel tracks, cobblestone streets, and muddy pathways. This makes the W1 Pro a versatile tool that can be used in a variety of outdoor settings.

Safety and ease of use are also key considerations in the design of the W1 Pro. The device starts easily with the insertion of the U-BATTERY Plus and securing of a safety key. This ensures that the wagon can’t be accidentally started, providing peace of mind for users.

If the Litheli campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Litheli electric utility wagon project scrutinize the promotional video below.

In terms of capacity, the W1 Pro can accommodate a load of up to 132 lbs and has a volume of 200 liters. This makes it suitable for a wide range of tasks, from gardening and landscaping to outdoor events and camping trips.

Adding to its convenience is the foldable tailgate feature. This allows for easy loading and unloading of items, making the W1 Pro a practical solution for transporting goods. Whether you’re moving gardening supplies, camping gear, or groceries, the W1 Pro makes the task easier and more efficient.

The Litheli W1 Pro is a remarkable piece of electric outdoor equipment. Its pure electric drive, UltraSpeed Power System, and 500W motor make it a powerful and efficient tool for transporting heavy loads. Its variable speed range, rugged multi-terrain tires, and safety features make it adaptable and easy to use. And with a capacity of 200 liters and a foldable tailgate, it offers convenience that is hard to beat. The W1 Pro is not just a wagon, but a testament to the potential of electric outdoor equipment.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the electric utility wagon, jump over to the official Litheli crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals