New Audi Q4 e-tron has 339 mile range

Audi has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new Audi Q4 e-tron and this car comes with a range of up to 339 miles, there are a number of different models in the range in both SUV and Sportback variants.

Pricing for the Q4 e-tron SUV starts at £49,915 and the top model in the range is the Q4 e-tron Black Edition 55 quattro which starts at £61,095. The Sportback model starts at £53,965 for the S-line 45 and the top model is the Black Edition 55 quattro which starts at £62,595.

All Q4 e-tron models feature a large battery that provides 77 kWh of net energy (82 kWh gross). Optimized cell chemistry has improved the DC charging power so that they charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 28 minutes under ideal conditions. The quattro models now achieve a maximum DC charging power of 175 kW, and the rear-wheel drive models a maximum of 135 kW.

The battery protection function automatically limits the charge level to 80 percent to extend battery life. To ensure intelligent trip and charge planning, the e-tron route planner prioritizes high-performance HPC stations (High-Power Charging facilitates ultrafast charging). If the driver takes the suggested route, the system activates battery preconditioning for the period before the new Audi Q4 e-tron models reach the selected, stored charging station. If the driver selects an HPC station as the destination, the system activates thermal conditioning to ensure the battery charges as quickly as possible at the station. For the first time, the Audi Q4 e-tron model family also features post-conditioning. Here, the vehicle’s thermal management system cools the battery, for example, if it exceeds a fixed temperature threshold after driving or charging.

You can find out more details about all of the models in the new Audi Q4 e-tron range over at Audi at the link below, the cars get a range of other upgrades over the previous model.

Source Audi



