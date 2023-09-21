New Audi Q8 starts at £75,500

Audi has revealed the pricing for the new Audi Q8 in the UK, the car starts at £75,500 on the road, this is for the Q8 50 TDI S Line models and there are a number of different modesl in the range.

The first petrol model is the Q8 55 TFSI S Line and this model starts at £76,100, there is also a range of trim levels including the Launch Edition, Vorsprung and Black Edition, the top model in the range is the Audi SQ8 Vorsprung which retails for £116,795.

The unmistakably powerful and upright Audi Singleframe with an octagon design now features vertical inlays, which makes it clear at first glance that the Q8 belongs to Audi’s top models. The self-assured appearance of the Q8 is underscored by the new prominent air intakes, which are neatly integrated into the lower section of the front bumper, and new tailpipes.

On Black Edition and Vorsprung models striking new accents frame the Audi Singleframe, the trim on the side windows, and the front and rear bumpers, whilst the Singleframe mask is finished in high-gloss black.

The innovative headlights featuring HD Matrix LED technology and an additional laser light (Vorsprung spec only) as well as the digital daytime running lights positioned on the upper horizontal edge give the Q8 an even more self-assured expression. In conjunction with the digital OLED rear lights, which are available for the first time in the Q8, the premium-class character of the model becomes even clearer. At the rear, an LED light strip together with black high-gloss trim and integrated Audi rings links the digital OLED rear lights across the entire width of the car.

You can find out more details about the new Audi Q8 over at Audi at the link below, all models will be available to order in the UK from the 10th of October.

Source Audi



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals