Mistral Large vs GPT-4 vs Gemini Advanced performance comparison

Mistral AI has recently unveil its latest large language model in the form of Mistral Large providing another step towards AGI or Artificial General Intelligence. Language models like Mistral Large, GPT-4, and Gemini Advanced are at the forefront, reshaping our understanding of how machines can mimic human communication. These advanced systems are designed to generate text that is strikingly similar to human writing, and they are becoming increasingly sophisticated. However, despite their advancements, these models have distinct capabilities and limitations this quick guide will provide more insight into the differences between Mistral Large vs GPT-4 vs Gemini Advanced.

Mistral Large and GPT-4 are particularly adept at tasks that require an understanding of common sense and the ability to provide truthful answers. They support multiple languages, especially European ones, which makes them versatile tools in global communication. Mistral Large stands out with its ability to handle large chunks of text, thanks to its 32k context window. This feature is especially useful for complex mathematical reasoning, where the ability to process extensive information is crucial.

Despite these strengths, Mistral Large’s development has taken a turn that may limit its potential. Its creators have decided to move away from the open-source model, which means that users who want to tweak or improve the system may find themselves at a disadvantage. This is a significant shift from the collaborative spirit that has typically driven AI advancements.

Mistral Large vs GPT-4 vs Gemini Advanced

When put to the test, these models were evaluated across various domains, including basic reasoning, creativity, math, and coding. Mistral Large and GPT-4 performed impressively in basic reasoning tasks. However, Gemini Advanced revealed some shortcomings in this area, suggesting that its logical processing could use some improvement.

The creativity tests were revealing. GPT-4 demonstrated a remarkable ability to craft coherent stories from even the most bizarre prompts, surpassing Gemini Advanced, which had difficulty generating similar quality content. This indicates that GPT-4 may be better suited for tasks that require a high degree of inventiveness and adaptability.

In the performance testing carried out by Goyashy AI mathematical problems were another area of assessment. All models managed to solve the problems presented to them, but Gemini Advanced tended to skip the reasoning steps. This is a significant drawback for contexts where understanding the process is as important as the answer, such as in educational settings or when clarity is required.

Coding challenges brought another layer of differentiation. GPT-4 and Gemini Advanced were both able to write Python code for a simple game, but Mistral Large struggled with this task. This suggests that Mistral Large might not be the best choice for those looking to use AI for programming-related projects.

An interesting test involved asking the models to write a biography for an insect with a very short lifespan. Mistral Large and GPT-4 produced relevant content, but there were inaccuracies that pointed to a need for improvements in generating narratives that are specific to the context.

Overall, Mistral Large shines in mathematical reasoning and can handle large amounts of text, but it falls short in programming tasks and its accessibility has been reduced. GPT-4 is a strong contender in creative and coding challenges, while Gemini Advanced needs to work on its logical reasoning and ability to explain its processes.

