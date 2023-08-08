NATASHA Bamboo smart guitar from $499

The Natasha Smart Guitar, an innovative adaptation of the traditional guitar, is designed to accommodate the modern needs of musicians. Unlike standard guitars, it comes equipped with an integrated tuner, ensuring that your instrument is always pitch-perfect. It includes a sound card which makes recording and playback more effortless, enhancing the overall user experience.

In addition, the Natasha Smart Guitar features sound effects, further broadening the variety of tones and harmonies you can experiment with. This gives musicians creative freedom in their compositions and performances.

It also contains a preamp and post-fader equalization adjustment, which can help to fine-tune the guitar’s output and match your own personal sound preference. This entails adjusting the loudness of specific frequency bands relative to others, allowing further customization. Value early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $499 or £391 (depending on current exchange rates).

What sets the Natasha Smart Guitar apart even more is its dedicated app. A digital platform available to users, the app is an added feature that can boost your guitar-playing experience. Regardless of the occasion – be it a performance, a private jamming session, or a passionate hobby – the Natasha Smart Guitar is designed to meet all musical demands.

Beyond its technical capabilities, the Natasha Smart Guitar is captivating in its aesthetic sense. The design takes inspiration from the solar system, with each component of the guitar embodying a celestial element. The headstock of the guitar mirrors a bird’s eye view of the solar system’s structure, setting the tone for the rest of the design.

Moving down the guitar, the fretboard hosts fret markers at significant positions, specifically at 1/3/5/7/9/10/12/15/17. These placements do not randomly situate themselves but rather, they represent a concept. Each marker corresponds to the order of the planets and moons from the Sun based on their distance: Mercury, Venus, Earth’s Moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. The lines of the frets separate them, symbolizing the distinct and independent orbital paths of these celestial bodies.

Assuming that the NATASHA funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the NATASHA bamboo smart guitar project check out the promotional video below.

The centrepiece of this astronomical theme is the guitar’s soundhole – which portrays a black hole. A magnificent representation of an entity that is mysteriously charmed by the fact that not even light can escape its stronghold, it also figuratively alludes to pure sounds created by the guitar being radiated and amplified in a similar way.

In essence, the Natasha Smart Guitar is a blend of unparalleled innovation and captivating aesthetics – a unique offering for musicians and artists seeking a top-notch and engaging guitar playing experience. The expressiveness of this guitar shines forth in its features, making it a sweet symphony of technology and art.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the bamboo smart guitar, jump over to the official NATASHA crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



