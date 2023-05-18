New Beats Studio Buds+ headphones unveiled

Apple has launched its latest Beats headphones, the Beats Studio Buds+. The headphones come with updated Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation Modes, a battery that will give you up to 36 hours of usage, and IPX water and sweat resistance.

The new Beats headphones come in three colors Black, Gold, and a new Transparent color which lets you see the internal components of the headphones, more details are below.

Three new acoustic vents improve audio precision and gently relieve pressure for a more comfortable all-day fit. And with four ear tip options (XS, S, M & L) to fit a wider range of ears, Studio Buds + create a comfortable acoustic seal for the best listening experience while also securing your earbuds in place.

Beats’ custom acoustic platform packs powerful, balanced sound in a sophisticated, pocketable design. Each bud is equipped with a proprietary two-layer transducer that flexes to deliver cleaner bass and ultra-low distortion. So whether you’re listening to music or taking calls, Studio Buds + deliver rich, immersive sound wherever you go.

For Apple Music users, Studio Buds + automatically play spatial audio for available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos so you can enjoy true multidimensional sound and clarity.3 It’s like being surrounded by 64 speakers at once.

You can find out more details about the new Beats Studio Buds+ headphones over at the Beats website at the link below, the headphones are now available to buy for $169.99.

Source Beats



