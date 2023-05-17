Apple App Store stopped $2 billion in fraudulent transactions last year

Apple has announced that its App Store stopped more than $2 billion worth of fraudulent transactions in 2022. They also revealed that they discovered 428,000 developer accounts and 282 million customer accounts for fraud in 2022.

They also revealed that they rejected around 400,000 apps for privacy violations, over 153,000 for misleading users and 29,000 apps which has hidden features and more.

Over the years, Apple has improved its systems to continuously monitor and detect account fraud quickly. In 2021, Apple terminated over 802,000 developer accounts for potentially fraudulent activity. In 2022, that number declined to 428,000 thanks in part to new methods and protocols that allow the App Store to prevent the creation of potentially fraudulent accounts. Additionally, nearly 105,000 Apple Developer Program enrollments were rejected for suspected fraudulent activities, preventing these bad actors from submitting apps to the App Store.

In 2022, Apple protected users from nearly 57,000 untrustworthy apps from illegitimate storefronts, which do not have the same built-in privacy and security protections as the App Store. These unauthorised marketplaces distribute harmful software that can imitate popular apps or alter them without the consent of their developers.

You can see the full report from Apple about how they are dealing with fraudulent developers and also accounts over at Aple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



