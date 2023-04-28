Apple App Store has 101 million users in Europe

Apple has never shared details on how many users it has in different regions for its App Store, now the company has revealed that there are 101 million users in Europe, the number has been revealed due to new European laws.

Under the EU’s Digital Services Act, any app store with more than 45 million users is subject to stricter rules, this has made Apple reveal how many European users it has in its App Store.

We get a complete breakdown of how many users Apple has in all of its different app stores, you can see the full list below.

iOS App Store: 101 million

iPadOS App Store: 23 million

macOS App Store: 6 million

tvOS App Store: 1 million

watchOS App Store: under 1 million

Apple Books: under 1 million

Podcasts paid subscriptions: under 1 million

These are just the numbers for Europe to comply with the new European Rules, Apple is also expected to make a major change with the launch of iOS 17 to comply with the EU rules.

We heard a rumor previously that iOS 17 will allow sideloading of apps on the iPhone or iPad, this means that you will be able to use akternative apps store on these devices as well as the Apple App Store. This is expected to come into force later this year when iOS 17 is launched, we ate expecting it to land in September along with the iPhone 15 smartphones.

