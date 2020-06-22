New ARM based Apple iMac and 13 inch MacBook Pro coming in late 2020 or early 2021

There are rumors that Apple will unveil their newly designed iMac at WWDC 2020 later today, this new iMac is expected to come with an Intel processor.

We have also heard a number of rumors about ARM based Macs and according to respected Apple anlyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will be launching an ARM based iMac and 13 inch MacBook Pro in later 2020 or early 2021.

You can see what Ming -Chi Kuo had to say about this new ARM based iMac and also the new ARM based MacBook Pro,

‌ARM‌ ‌iMac‌ will be equipped with the all-new form factor design and a 24- inch display. Apple will launch the refresh of existing Intel ‌iMac‌ in 3Q20 before launching the ‌ARM‌ ‌iMac‌.

The new model’s form factor design will be similar to that of the existing Intel 13.3-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌. Apple will discontinue the Intel 13.3-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ production after launching the ARM 13.3-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌.

Apple are expected to announce their plans for ARM based Macs at WWDC 2020 later today, although they are not expected to unveil any ARM powered devices. The company has been working on these processors for some time and they are expected to come with impressive performance, just like Apple’s iPhone and iPad processor range.

