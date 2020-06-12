New iMac and iPhone 12 handsets spotted in the Eurasian Database

Apple is expected to unveil their new iMac with a new design at WWDC later this month, we are also expecting the new iPhone 12 handsets in September or October.

Now some new devices have including a new Mac which is pr0bably Apple’s new iMac and nine iPhone handsets have been identified in the Eurasian Database.

The new Mac is listed with the model number A2330 and the iPhones are listed with the model numbers A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411.

We are expecting two iPhone 12 handsets, one with a 5.4 inch display, the other with a 6.1 inch display and two iPhone 12 Pro devices, one with a 6.1 inch display and the other with a 6.7 inch display.

The nine models of the new iPhones are probably variants of these with different storage options, all of these new iPhones are expected later this year.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new iMac, the device is rumored to get a complete redesign, we should have more details about it at WWDC later this month.

Source Mysmartprice, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals