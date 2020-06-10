Redesigned Apple iMac may launch at WWDC 2020 this month

Apple has had the same design for their iMac for some time, it looks like this could change with the introduction of a redesign iMac at WWDC 2020 later this month.

The news comes from Sonny Dickson who has revealed that Apple will be announcing their new iMac WWDC.

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 9, 2020

The device will apparently take design cues from the iPad Pro, so it will come with thin bezels and a slim design, Apple will also get rid of the Fusion Drive, so we can probably expect SSD only storage for these new Macs.

If Apple are completely changing the design of their desktop computer then we can expect to see both iMac and iMac Pro models as the two current versions share a similar design.

It is not clear as yet on whether Apple will keep the same display sizes for these new Macs, the current models are available with 21 inch and 27 inch displays. It will be interesting to see what the new design is like, many people, myself included have been waiting for Apple to release a new iMac.

Source Sonny Dickson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals