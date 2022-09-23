New Apple AirPods Pro get reviewed (Video)

Apple launched a range of new devices recently, this includes the new AirPods Pro, the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch Series 8, and the Apple Watch Ultra.

Now we get to find out more details about the second generation AirPods Pro in a new video from Brandon Butch, let’s find out more details about apple’s latest headphones.

The new AirPods Pro comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model, these upgrades include a new H2 chip, touch control, and also improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

AirPods revolutionised the wireless headphone category with an innovative design and incredible sound quality. With the new AirPods Pro, Apple raises the bar once again,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new AirPods Pro deliver even better sound quality, a more immersive listening experience with Personalised Spatial Audio, and transformative audio features like Adaptive Transparency. With up to double the noise-cancelling power of their predecessor, the world’s bestselling wireless headphones just got even better.”

Apple has now started to sell their new AirPods Pro 2 from today the 23rd of September and they retail for £249 in the UK and for$249 in the USA.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



