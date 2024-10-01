New 782 HP Bentley Continental GT Speed Unveiled

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is a remarkable feat of automotive engineering, seamlessly combining supercar performance with the handcrafted luxury and everyday usability that Bentley is renowned for. As the fourth-generation model in Bentley’s 21-year tradition of excellence, the GT Speed now features an all-new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. With an impressive 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, this powerhouse can propel the vehicle from 0-60 mph in a mere 3.1 seconds, solidifying its position as the most powerful Bentley ever produced. The Continental GT Speed is a testament to Bentley’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and luxury in the automotive industry.

Performance and Powertrain

At the core of the new Bentley Continental GT Speed lies its innovative Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. This innovative system harmoniously integrates a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a potent 190 PS electric motor, resulting in a combined output of 782 PS and a staggering 1,000 Nm of torque. The hybrid system not only improves the vehicle’s performance to new heights but also provides an electric-only range of 50 miles (81 km) and an impressive total range of 534 miles (859 km). This allows drivers to enjoy the thrill of high-performance driving while also having the option to operate in a more environmentally conscious manner when desired.

The Continental GT Speed’s power is expertly managed through a sophisticated eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an advanced electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD). This combination ensures exceptional power delivery and optimal traction in a wide range of driving conditions, from smooth highways to challenging mountain roads. The eLSD continuously monitors and adjusts the power distribution between the rear wheels, providing enhanced stability and control during high-speed cornering and in low-grip situations. This advanced technology allows drivers to fully exploit the immense potential of the Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain with confidence and precision.

Pricing and Availability

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is now available for order, with deliveries anticipated to commence in the coming months. As expected from a vehicle of this caliber, pricing starts at a premium level, reflecting the car’s state-of-the-art technology, luxurious materials, and unrivaled performance capabilities. Bentley offers a wide array of customization options, allowing customers to personalize their Continental GT Speed to their exact specifications and preferences. From bespoke exterior colors and wheel designs to sumptuous interior leather and veneer choices, each Continental GT Speed can be tailored to be as unique as its owner. This level of customization ensures that every Continental GT Speed is a true reflection of its owner’s individual style and taste.

Specifications

Powertrain: Ultra Performance Hybrid

Ultra Performance Hybrid Engine: 4.0-litre V8

4.0-litre V8 Electric Motor: 190 PS

190 PS Total Power Output: 782 PS

782 PS Total Torque: 1,000 Nm

1,000 Nm 0-60 mph: 3.1 seconds

3.1 seconds Top Speed: 208 mph (335 km/h)

208 mph (335 km/h) Electric-Only Range: 50 miles (81 km)

50 miles (81 km) Total Range: 534 miles (859 km)

534 miles (859 km) Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch

Eight-speed dual-clutch Chassis: Bentley Performance Active Chassis

Bentley Performance Active Chassis Brakes: Ventilated iron or Carbon-Silicon-Carbide options

Summary

Beyond its exceptional performance capabilities, the new Continental GT Speed showcases Bentley’s expertise in crafting a holistic driving experience. The vehicle features a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey in various driving conditions. The state-of-the-art infotainment system and connected car services keep occupants entertained and informed, while also providing seamless integration with their digital lives.

The interior of the Continental GT Speed is a true masterpiece, showcasing Bentley’s world-leading craftsmanship and attention to detail. The new wellness seat technology, combined with air ionization and innovative three-dimensional leather textures, creates a serene and invigorating environment for both driver and passengers. These features work in harmony to reduce fatigue and promote well-being, ensuring that every journey in the Continental GT Speed is as luxurious and comfortable as it is thrilling and engaging.

In conclusion, the new Bentley Continental GT Speed represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering, combining raw power, innovative technology, and unparalleled luxury. It is a vehicle that not only pushes the boundaries of performance but also sets a new standard for what a grand tourer can be. With its advanced hybrid powertrain, exquisite craftsmanship, and host of innovative features, the Continental GT Speed is poised to captivate the hearts and minds of automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

Source Bentley



