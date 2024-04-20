Essential MS Excel skills you need to know in 2024

Microsoft Excel proficiency is not just a line on your resume—it’s a critical tool for success in today’s digital world of business workflows. As you aim to advance your career and contribute to your company’s growth, acquiring advanced Excel skills is imperative. These abilities enhance data management, streamline reporting, and support strategic decision-making, directly influencing your organization’s financial health. Mastering Excel’s powerful features, such as data consolidation, automation, and data modeling, will set you apart from your peers and position you as a valuable asset to your team.

Streamline Data with Consolidation and Dashboard Reporting

Take the lead in your organization by mastering data consolidation. This skill allows you to merge information from multiple sources into a unified table, paving the way for the creation of insightful dashboards. These dashboards provide a clear view of essential metrics at a glance, enabling swift and informed decision-making. By harnessing the power of Microsoft’s Excel dashboards, you become instrumental in steering your company through data-driven strategies. Learning to consolidate data effectively will save you countless hours of manual work and reduce the risk of errors, ensuring that your reports are accurate and reliable.

1: Prepare Your Data

Consolidate Data : Ensure all your data is in one place. Use Excel’s Power Query to import and clean your data, consolidating it into a single table.

: Ensure all your data is in one place. Use Excel’s Power Query to import and clean your data, consolidating it into a single table. Create a Data Model: If dealing with large or complex datasets, consider using Power Pivot to create a data model. This can help manage relationships between different tables and streamline data analysis.

2: Design the Dashboard

Plan Layout : Decide what information is most important and how it should be presented. Sketch a rough layout on paper or in Excel. Include charts, tables, and metrics that will make up your dashboard.

: Decide what information is most important and how it should be presented. Sketch a rough layout on paper or in Excel. Include charts, tables, and metrics that will make up your dashboard. Create PivotTables : PivotTables are powerful tools for summarizing data. Use them to aggregate your data by different dimensions (e.g., sales by region, performance by quarter).

: PivotTables are powerful tools for summarizing data. Use them to aggregate your data by different dimensions (e.g., sales by region, performance by quarter). Insert Charts: Convert PivotTables into charts for better visualization. Excel offers various chart types like line charts, bar charts, and pie charts. Choose the type that best represents your data.

3: Enhance with Advanced Excel Tools

PivotCharts : Directly linked to PivotTables, PivotCharts automatically update when the PivotTable data changes. They are dynamic and can be formatted to suit dashboard requirements.

: Directly linked to PivotTables, PivotCharts automatically update when the PivotTable data changes. They are dynamic and can be formatted to suit dashboard requirements. Slicers and Timelines : Add slicers for easy data filtering, allowing viewers to customize the data they see. Timelines are useful for date fields to filter data across a time period.

: Add slicers for easy data filtering, allowing viewers to customize the data they see. Timelines are useful for date fields to filter data across a time period. Conditional Formatting: Use this to highlight key figures, like targets met, high performers, or outliers.

4: Make the Dashboard Interactive

Connect Slicers to Multiple Charts : Ensure slicers affect all relevant parts of the dashboard, providing a unified filtering experience.

: Ensure slicers affect all relevant parts of the dashboard, providing a unified filtering experience. Use Form Controls: Insert form controls like dropdowns, checkboxes, or option buttons to make your dashboard interactive without extensive VBA programming.

5: Final Touches

Design Consistency : Apply a consistent style and format to all elements for a professional look. This includes fonts, colors, and layout.

: Apply a consistent style and format to all elements for a professional look. This includes fonts, colors, and layout. Dashboard Title : Add a clear, descriptive title at the top of your dashboard.

: Add a clear, descriptive title at the top of your dashboard. Instructions: If the dashboard will be used by others, consider adding brief instructions or labels to explain how to interact with it.

6: Share and Secure the Dashboard

Protection : Protect your dashboard to prevent accidental editing or data corruption. You can lock cells or hide formulas as needed.

: Protect your dashboard to prevent accidental editing or data corruption. You can lock cells or hide formulas as needed. Sharing: Share your Excel dashboard via email, network drive, or by uploading it to a shared cloud space like OneDrive or SharePoint.

Transform Efficiency with Automation via Power Query

Imagine the time you’ll save by automating repetitive data tasks. Power Query, a robust feature of Excel, revolutionizes how you gather and clean data. Connect to diverse data sources, streamline transformations, and automatically update your analyses with fresh information. Embracing automation through Power Query not only boosts your productivity but also enhances your value in the job market due to the significant time and cost savings it delivers. By mastering Power Query, you’ll be able to handle larger datasets with ease, freeing up your time to focus on more strategic tasks that drive business growth.

1: Access Power Query

Open Excel.

Go to the Data tab.

tab. In the “Get & Transform Data” group, click on Get Data. Choose your data source from the options like “From File”, “From Web”, “From Database”, etc. For CSV files, you would select From File → From Folder.

2: Import Data

After selecting your data source, browse and select the file or folder you need.

Excel will open a navigator pane where you can preview the data. Click Load if it looks correct, or click Transform Data to modify the data before loading it into Excel.

3: Transform Data

If you choose to transform the data, Excel opens the Power Query Editor. Here you can perform various actions such as: Filtering : Remove rows based on conditions. Sorting : Arrange the data in a specific order. Merging Columns : Combine two or more columns. Adding Columns : For calculated columns or custom transformations. Changing Data Types : For instance, from text to numbers or dates.



4: Apply Changes

Once you’ve made the necessary transformations: Go to the Home tab within the Power Query Editor. Click Close & Load . This will close the editor and load your transformed data into an Excel worksheet as a table.



5: Automate and Refresh Data

Power Query remembers the steps you’ve applied to your data. To update your data with new inputs (like adding files to a folder or updating values): Go to the Data tab. Click Refresh All . Excel will reapply all steps automatically to the new or updated data.



Additional Tips

Scheduled Refresh : If using Excel with OneDrive or SharePoint, you can schedule automatic data refreshes.

: If using Excel with OneDrive or SharePoint, you can schedule automatic data refreshes. Advanced Editor: For more complex transformations, you can use the Advanced Editor in Power Query to manually edit or write more intricate M or Power Query Formula Language scripts.

Upgrade your Excel Skills in 2024

Uncover Insights with Data Modeling and Power Pivot

Data modeling is where Excel’s capabilities truly shine, especially with Power Pivot. This advanced tool allows you to manage extensive data sets and perform complex calculations using DAX (Data Analysis Expressions). By mastering Power Pivot, you’ll reveal trends and patterns that are crucial for strategic insights, giving your organization a competitive edge. With the ability to create relationships between tables and build sophisticated data models, you’ll be able to answer complex business questions and provide valuable insights to stakeholders across your organization.

1: Enable Power Pivot

Activate the Add-in: Power Pivot is not enabled by default. Go to File → Options → Add-Ins . At the bottom, in the Manage box, select COM Add-ins and click Go . Check the box next to “Microsoft Power Pivot for Excel” and click OK .

2: Import Data into Power Pivot

Use Power Query : Prepare and load your data into Excel using Power Query. This could involve importing data from various sources like databases, Excel files, or even web data.

: Prepare and load your data into Excel using Power Query. This could involve importing data from various sources like databases, Excel files, or even web data. Add to Data Model: Once in Excel, add your data to the Power Pivot data model by selecting any cell within your data range, going to the Power Pivot tab, and clicking Add to Data Model .

3: Create Relationships

Manage Relationships: In Power Pivot, go to Manage Data Model . Use the Diagram View to visually create and manage relationships between different tables. Drag fields between tables to create relationships based on common columns (e.g., CustomerID in Customers table and CustomerID in Orders table).

4: Start Using DAX

Create Calculated Columns : In Power Pivot, you can add new columns to your tables using DAX to perform calculations. For example, to calculate the total price, you could write: = [Quantity] * [Unit Price] .

: In Power Pivot, you can add new columns to your tables using DAX to perform calculations. For example, to calculate the total price, you could write: . Create Measures : Measures are calculations used in PivotTables and PivotCharts. For instance, to calculate total sales, you might use: =SUMX(RELATEDTABLE('Sales'), [Quantity] * [Unit Price]) .

: Measures are calculations used in PivotTables and PivotCharts. For instance, to calculate total sales, you might use: . Use Time Intelligence: DAX includes time intelligence functions which make it easier to perform calculations like year-to-date, month-to-date, or same-period-last-year comparisons. Example: =TOTALYTD(SUM('Sales'[Amount]), 'Date'[Date]) .

5: Analyze Data with PivotTables and PivotCharts

Create PivotTables : Use the Power Pivot data model to create PivotTables. Go to the Insert tab, select PivotTable , and choose “Use an external data source”. Choose your data model.

: Use the Power Pivot data model to create PivotTables. Go to the tab, select , and choose “Use an external data source”. Choose your data model. Create PivotCharts: Similar to PivotTables, but for visual data representation. Helpful for dashboards and presentations.

6: Advanced DAX Examples

Complex Measures : Create more advanced measures using DAX, such as calculating profit margins or customer lifetime value. Example: =DIVIDE(SUM('Sales'[Profit]), SUM('Sales'[Revenue]), 0) .

: Create more advanced measures using DAX, such as calculating profit margins or customer lifetime value. Example: . Calculated Tables: Use DAX to create entirely new tables based on existing data. This is useful for scenarios where you need to summarize or transform data in ways that are not possible directly through relationships.

7: Optimize and Maintain Your Data Model

Manage and Optimize : As your data model grows, ensure it remains efficient by managing its size and using best practices in DAX coding. Avoid unnecessarily complex calculations and aim for simplicity.

: As your data model grows, ensure it remains efficient by managing its size and using best practices in DAX coding. Avoid unnecessarily complex calculations and aim for simplicity. Refresh and Update: Data models can be refreshed to include new data. If your data source is updated regularly, consider setting up scheduled refreshes if using Excel in conjunction with SharePoint or Power BI.

Communicate Data with Impactful Visualization Techniques

Clear communication is key, and Excel’s data visualization options are your ally. Learn to create engaging charts and graphs that make complex data accessible and understandable. With the addition of slicers to your dashboards, you can dynamically filter and delve into data, offering a more profound comprehension of the details that matter. By presenting data in a visually appealing and interactive way, you’ll be able to effectively communicate your findings and drive data-driven decision-making at all levels of your organization. You might also be interested in how to learn how to create amazing diagrams and charts in PowerPoint.

Stay Current with Report Updating and Seize Career Opportunities

Efficient report updating is another benefit of Excel’s advanced features. Power Query and Power Pivot ensure that integrating new data into reports is smooth and straightforward, keeping your analyses up-to-date. By honing these skills, you not only set yourself up for promotions but also prepare for a seamless transition to more advanced tools like Power BI, further enhancing your data analysis and visualization capabilities. Staying current with the latest Excel features and complementary tools will ensure that you remain a valuable asset to your organization and open up new career opportunities in the rapidly growing field of data analytics.

In the ever-evolving business landscape, investing in your Excel skills is a smart move for both your personal growth and your company’s success. By dedicating time to master advanced Excel techniques, you’ll position yourself as a data-savvy professional who can drive meaningful change and contribute to your organization’s bottom line. As the demand for Excel proficiency continues to rise, those who embrace these powerful tools will find themselves at the forefront of their industries, ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.



