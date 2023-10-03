Honda Prologue EV to have 300 miles range

Honda has revealed that their new Honda Prologue electric SUV will have a range of 300 miles on a single charge and the car will come with fast charging and the car will be available in early 2024.

“The arrival of the all-new Honda Prologue is a pivotal moment for the brand as Honda begins the transition to our zero-emissions future,” said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Prologue is aptly named as our first volume Honda EV, a stylish, sporty and spacious SUV that will take us toward our vision of 100% zero emissions vehicle sales by 2040.”

Prologue is built on a state-of-the-art electric vehicle platform and multi-link front and rear suspensions optimized by Honda engineers to deliver a sporty driving experience with class-leading refinement. Honda will offer Prologue in both single-motor (front-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations with three trim levels – EX, Touring and Elite.

Pre-sale activities for Prologue will start later this year with first deliveries slated for early 2024. Honda’s first all-electric SUV will be available nationwide with MSRP expected to start in the upper $40,000s2, before the application of any government incentives or tax credits.

You can find out more information about the new all-electric Honda Prologue SUV over at Honda at the link below, pricing for the car will start at over $40,000 before any EV grants.

Source Honda



