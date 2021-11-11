New 2022 Moto G Power smartphone leaked

Some specifications and renders of a new Motorola smartphone have been leaked, the Motorola 2022 Moto G Power.

The new 2022 Moto G Power smartphone will apparently come with a 6.5 inch LCD display that will feature an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset features a MediaTek mobile processor, the exact model is not known but is expected to be either an Helio G35 or an Helio G37 processor.

The new Moto G Power smartphones will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, it will also come with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device will come with a range of cameras with a single front-facing camera and three cameras on the rear of the handset.

The three rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera, as yet there are no details on the specifications on the third camera.

On the front of the handset, there will be an 8-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new 2022 Moto G Power smartphone will come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will feature 10W charging, as yet there are no details on when the handset will go on sale and how much it will retail for.

Source: Giznext, GSM Arena

