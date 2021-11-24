New 2022 Ford Ranger gets official

Ford has unveiled its next-generation 2022 Ford Ranger and the car gets a number of upgrades over the model it replaces.

The new Ford Ranger is available with a choice of different engine options including a powerful V6 turbo diesel option.

“With Ranger, we’ve had a big extended family for decades,” said Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer, Ford Motor Company. “This truck has always been a trusted partner to small business owners, farmers, families, adventurers, commercial fleets and so many more in more than 180 markets around the world. And with the new Ranger, this is our moment to deliver. Not just a product our customers will love, but an always-on experience that will help us build strong and lasting relationships with them. This is the midsize truck people will want to own and experience.

“Ranger continues to go from strength to strength in Europe with record-breaking sales,” added Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “The smartest, most capable, most versatile Ranger yet will deliver even more of the strength and style that we know customers value.”

You can find out more information about the new 2022 Ford Ranger over at the Ford website at the link below, the car will be available to order in Europe next year.

Source Ford

