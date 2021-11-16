Ford brags about the F-150 Lightning frunk

One of the things that goes along with modern electric vehicles in many instances is a front trunk or frunk. The frunk sits under the hood where the combustion engine would normally sit in a vehicle. Ford is now taking the time to brag about the F-150 Lightning mega power frunk, boasting that it’s the largest front trunk in the truck industry.

One of the more interesting aspects of the frunk is that the Ford user experience team learned what customers wanted using a simple cardboard prototype made in a few hours using scissors, a razor blade, and a hot glue gun. In addition, the Lightning has some other interesting features for its frunk, including an asymmetrical drainable floor so if anything wet or dirty is placed inside, it can be easily cleaned and drained.

Under the hood of the Lightning, the frunk can store two golf bags, and the frunk is lockable and out of sight. Fleet owners expect workers to use the frunk for hauling tools and other materials to construction sites. Ford also fitted the frunk with lights to make it easy to find things in the dark.

