New 15-inch MacBook Air and MacBook pro to feature M3 processor

We recently heard that Apple is getting ready to launch its new 15-inch MacBook Air in April, and we are also expecting to see a new 13-inch model at the same time.

According to a recent report by 9 to 5 Mac, the new MacBook Air laptops will come with a new Apple M3 processor. Apple is apparently also planning to launch some new models of its MacBook Pro with the new M3 chip as well.

We also heard recently that Apple is planning to launch its new Mac Pro in April, this device is expected to use the Apple M2 Ultra processor.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Air are expected to come with the standard M3 processor.

The new MacBook Pro model will apparently be the entry-level version and this is expected to feature the same M3 processor as the MacBook Air laptops.

Apple has a number of new devices planned for this year, we also heard recently that there is a new 24-inch iMac in the works, although this is expected to launch later in the year.

Apple’s major announcement this year will be their new AR/VR headset, the Apple Reality Pro which is rumored to launch at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

As soon as we get some more details about the new MacBook Air laptops and also the new MacBook Pro, we will let you know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac





