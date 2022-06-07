Netflix Wednesday Addams TV series teased

Netflix has released a quick teaser trailer for its upcoming horror comedy TV series based on the Addams family character, Wednesday Addams. The series is set to premiere on Netflix during Q4 2022 until the story of a a coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy focusing on Wednesday Addams and her years as a high school student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships.

Wednesday Addams

“From the imagination of Tim Burton comes WEDNESDAY — a twisted new series coming soon to Netflix. WEDNESDAY — starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more — is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap.”

Source : Netflix

