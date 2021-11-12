Netflix brings AV1 streaming to Smart TVs

Netflix has announced that it is bringing AV1 streaming to Smart TVs, the company has revealed that it added this to its Android app back in 2020.

The AV1 codec has a range of advantages over other codecs, one of the main ones is a higher compression efficiency.

Today we are excited to announce that Netflix has started streaming AV1 to TVs. With this advanced encoding format, we are confident that Netflix can deliver an even more amazing experience to our members. In this techblog, we share some details about our efforts for this launch as well as the benefits we foresee for our members.

Launching a new streaming format on TV platforms is not an easy job. In this section, we list a number of challenges we faced for this launch and share how they have been solved. As you will see, our “highly aligned, loosely coupled” culture played a key role in the success of this cross-functional project. The high alignment guides all teams to work towards the same goals, while the loose coupling keeps each team agile and fast paced.

Source Netflix

