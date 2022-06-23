Umbrella Academy Season 3 now streaming on Netflix

If you have been patiently waiting for the third season of The Umbrella Academy to return to the Netflix streaming service, you will be pleased to know that Umbrella Academy Season 3 now streaming and available to watch. “Back at the Academy, the Umbrellas clash with a new squad of Hargreeves siblings as a mysterious force begins to wreak havoc on the city.” If you have not yet started watching The Umbrella Academy, the storyline revolves around a “dysfunctional family of superheroes“.

Check out the latest Umbrella Academy S3 trailer below which of course will have spoilers if you have not already seen the first two seasons which are also now available to watch via the Netflix streaming service. The TV series has been created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá from the comic book series of the same name first released by Dark Horse Comics back in 2007.

Umbrella Academy Season 3

“In the mid-20th century, at the instant of the finishing blow in a cosmic wrestling match, 43 superpowered infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy at the start of the day. Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a.k.a. The Monocle, an extraterrestrial disguised as a famous entrepreneur, adopts seven of the children and prepares them to save the world from an unspecified threat as the Umbrella Academy. In Apocalypse Suite, the team disbands and falls out of contact until they meet on the news of Hargreeves’s death, and subsequently reunite when one of their own numbers becomes a supervillain.”

Source : Netflix

