Netflix confirms they are launching mobile games

We recently heard a rumor that Netflix would be expanding into gaming and games and the company has now confirmed this in a recent letter to investors.

The games will be included as part of the Netflix subscription and there will be no additional cost on top of your Netflix subscription.

We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.

It will be interesting to see exactly what Nteflix has planned for mobile games, as sooon as we get more information we will let you know.

