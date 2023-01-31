Murder Mystery 2 film premiers on Netflix March 31, 2023

If you enjoyed the first comedy, murder mystery film created exclusively for Netflix and starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. You will be pleased to know that Netflix has released a new trailer for the second film in the series aptly named Murder Mystery 2 which will be premiering on the Netflix streaming service in a few months time and available to watch from March 31, 2023 onwards. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest mystery the duo needs to solve.

The Netflix Murder Mystery 2 film also stars Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Annie Mumolo, Tony Goldwyn and Mark Strong. Directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt. It is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery.

Murder Mystery 2 film

“Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. “

“MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.

Source : Netflix





