Netflix Hustle basketball film starring Adam Sandler premiers June 8th

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming sports comedy drama film Hustle starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall. The Hustle film is scheduled to be released on Netflix and selected theatres on June 8, 2022 and features a storyline about a former basketball scout who tries to revive his career by recruiting a player with a chequered past from overseas to play in the NBA.

Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the characters storyline and movie. NBA players Boban Marjanovic, Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Matisse Thybulle were also featured in the trailer.

Netflix Hustle film

“After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Source : Netflix

