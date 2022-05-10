Netflix Love, Death and Robots Volume 3 adult animation teaser trailer

Fans of the ongoing Love, Death and Robots adult animated series streaming on Netflix are sure to enjoy this new teaser trailer released by Netflix for the third volume premiering on on the streaming service with nine new stories to be told from May 20th, 2022 onwards.

The 18 episode first season was released on March 15, 2019 and was followed by a second season consisting of another eight episodes. The TV series is a re-imagining of David Fincher and Jennifer Miller’s reboot of the 1981 animated science fiction film Heavy Metal.

“Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in nine new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.”

Netflix Love, Death and Robots

“The animated series consists of stand-alone episodes, all under 20 minutes long, and produced by different casts and crews, though some episodes may share certain crew members. The series title refers to each episode’s thematic connection to the three aforementioned subjects, though not every episode contains all three elements.”

Source : Netflix

