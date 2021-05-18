Love Death and Robots Season 2 premiers on Netflix



The Emmy Award-winning anthology show Love Death and Robots has returned to Netflix for a second season and is now available to view via the Netflix streaming service. “The adult animated anthology returns with a vengeance.” Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about the TV series presented by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen.

The 18-episode first season was released on March 15th 2019 and offered an animated episode animated by different crews from a range of different countries. The series is a re-imagining of Fincher and Miller’s long in-development reboot of the 1981 animated science fiction film Heavy Metal. An eight-episode third season is scheduled for release sometime during 2022.

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 2 | Official Red Band Trailer | Netflix

Watch this video on YouTube

“Terrifying creatures, wicked surprises and dark comedy converge in this NSFW anthology of animated stories presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher. This anthology series from Tim Miller and David Fincher won the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.”

Tim Miller Talks Love Death + Robots Season 2 & Collaboration With David Fincher

Watch this video on YouTube

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals