The Morning Show Season 2 trailer (Video)

The Morning Show has been a popular show for Apple on their Apple TV+ platform, Season 2 of the show is coming next month.

Apple has now released a trailer for Season 2 of The Morning Show and we get to see what is going to happen in the new season, lets find out in the video below.

Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, this season finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything, and the chasm between who we present and who we really are comes into play.

Season 2 of The Morning Show will feature Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden.

There are also a range of new stars joining this season which includes Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies.

The second season of The Morning Show will be available on Apple TV+ from the 17th of September 2021, we are looking forward to seeing what happens next.

Source: Apple / YouTube

