OCTO MAX rugged Titanium 20-in-1 multitool carabiner

The OCTO MAX is a multifunctional carabiner designed for individuals who appreciate outdoor adventures and handyman tasks. It incorporates over 20 features into a single CNC-cut titanium body, offering a range of tools for everyday use. At the forefront of the OCTO MAX’s features is a high-carbon stainless steel knife. This blade is made from 5cr15mov steel, which is known for its durability and long-lasting sharpness. If you’re looking for even higher quality, there’s an option to upgrade to Damascus VG10 Steel. The knife is designed to be exchangeable, so you can easily keep it sharp or swap it out when needed.

Early bird packages are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the regular price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. When the lights go out, the OCTO MAX won’t leave you in the dark. It’s fitted with Glow in the Dark (GID) Plates to help you see it at night, and there’s an optional Tritian upgrade for even longer-lasting glow. This is especially useful when you’re setting up camp late or searching for tools during a power outage.

Multitool Carabiner

Your safety is a top priority, and the OCTO MAX is built with that in mind. It includes a tungsten point that can be used in emergencies to break glass or protect your hands. The tool also comes with a Multi-Purpose Bit Holder, which lets you use different bits for a variety of tasks, whether you’re putting together furniture or making quick repairs.

This carabiner doesn’t just stop at a knife and a bit holder. It also has a dual screwdriver set for immediate adjustments and a wrench set that fits many sizes, including spoke wrenches. You’ll find other handy features like a nail remover, bottle opener, jar popper, and wire stripper, offering safer ways to handle everyday jobs.

If the OCTO MAX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the OCTO MAX multitool carabiner project view the promotional video below.

Despite its small size, the OCTO MAX can handle loads of up to 1000 pounds. However, it’s not suitable for climbing because of its sharp edges and tool bits. It’s designed for flexibility, with a spring-loaded gate that includes a secret hole and an exchangeable lock to securely attach your items. The OCTO MAX also doubles as a box cutter, adding to its wide range of uses. You might also be interested in the EDC Compass and EDC flashlight both of which are currently available to purchase on Kickstarter at discounted prices.

In short, the OCTO MAX is a powerful ally for anyone who loves the outdoors or just likes to be prepared for any situation. With this 20-in-1 titanium multitool carabiner, you can confidently take on any challenge that comes your way.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the multitool carabiner, jump over to the official OCTO MAX crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

