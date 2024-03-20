Bugeye Mini EDC titanium floating dial compass from $33

The Bugeye Mini is a modern, compact compass designed for contemporary explorers. It combines traditional navigation with advanced materials and design, making it a versatile tool for various adventures. Whether it’s a trek through the wilderness or a journey through the urban jungle. You’ll need a reliable tool to guide you, and the Bugeye Mini Titanium Floating Dial EDC Compass is just the thing. This compact compass is a must-have for anyone who loves to explore. It’s not just any ordinary compass; it’s a precision instrument that’s both tough and easy to use.

At the heart of this compass is a 360-degree floating dial that provides quick and accurate readings. This feature is essential when you’re in a hurry and need to make swift decisions about your direction. The floating dial is designed to give you a clear orientation at a glance, which is especially useful in situations where time is of the essence.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $33 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the retail amount, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. What’s truly impressive about this compass is its size. It’s as small as a coin, which means it won’t take up much space at all. You can attach it to your keychain or clip it onto your backpack, and you’ll barely notice it’s there. But don’t let its size fool you; this little device is mighty. It offers dual-reading capabilities, allowing you to check your direction quickly or take a moment to plan your route with precision.

EDC compass

Even when the sun goes down or you find yourself in a dimly lit area, the luminous dial of the Bugeye Mini ensures you won’t be left stranded. You’ll be able to see where you’re going and keep moving towards your destination without missing a beat. This feature adds an extra layer of safety to your travels, as you won’t have to worry about being caught out in the dark without a way to navigate.

Durability is another key aspect of this compass. It’s made from high-quality materials like Grade 5 titanium or aerospace aluminum, which are known for their strength. Whether you’re dealing with water, sand, or pressure, the Bugeye Mini can handle it. It boasts an IPX-8 rating, which means it’s waterproof and can withstand being submerged. This compass is built to last and will be a reliable partner no matter what challenges you face.

If the Bugeye Mini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Bugeye Mini EDC compass project consider the promotional video below.

The liquid-filled core is another feature that sets this compass apart. It stabilizes the needle, ensuring that you get accurate readings even when conditions are less than ideal. Whether you’re dealing with movement or environmental factors that could affect a compass’s performance, the Bugeye Mini remains dependable.

This compass is incredibly versatile. It’s just as useful in the city as it is in the great outdoors. You can use it as your main navigation tool or as a backup to digital devices. In an age where technology is everywhere, it’s always smart to have a manual option that won’t run out of battery or lose signal.

The Bugeye Mini EDC Titanium Floating Dial Compass is a testament to thoughtful design. It combines portability with resilience and functionality, giving you the confidence to navigate any adventure. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or just someone who likes to be prepared, this compass is an excellent addition to your gear. It’s a simple, yet effective way to ensure you’re never lost, no matter where your travels take you.

