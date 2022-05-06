Dio Node affordable multiroom speaker without intruding microphones

Apple iPhone users searching for an affordable multiroom speaker system may be interested in a new product launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website this month in the form of Dio Node. The system uses Apple Airplay to enable you to connect your mobile devices directly to the speaker system enabling you to play a different audio from a variety of different applications. Available in single, triple and 5 packs the speaker isn’t equipped with any microphones keeping your privacy safe.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $79 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 11% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Multiroom speaker

“At Dio, we’ve created an easy and affordable way to listen to audio throughout your home. Put a speaker in every corner and listen with a tap. No voice assistant or app required – just play anything from your phone to any number of speakers. It’s that simple. Unlike Bluetooth, Dio Node’s next-generation Wi-Fi technology makes sure audio quality is never lost during transmission. In fact, 100% of our beta testers agreed that Dio Node sounded better than Echo Dot, Nest Mini, and comparable Bluetooth speakers.”

If the Dio Node campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Dio Node multiroom speaker project review the promotional video below.

“Dio Node has zero microphones, so you can listen to your sound without anything listening back. In addition, Node doesn’t require any cloud computing or internet streaming, making it one of the most secure speakers on the market. You can rest assured that your information is never collected or sent to the cloud. Not feeling your roommate’s podcast? Then just play your own in another room! It’s easy for multiple people in your household to use your Nodes – even at the same time. No extra pairing steps needed; anyone can select the speakers they want to listen to through their device’s Control Center.”

“Other multi-room systems require you to download a special app to control your speakers, with access to content from only a few partnered services. With Dio Node, all you have to do is open your phone’s Control Center and select the speakers you want to use. Then, play anything.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the multiroom speaker, jump over to the official Dio Node crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals