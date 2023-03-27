Deceive Inc. spy craft and stealth multiplayer FPS launches

Gamers patiently waiting for the launch of Deceive Inc. will be pleased to know the multiplayer first person shooter that blends both spy craft and stealth together to create “intense action” is now available for the PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms with cross-play support on PC. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new FPS game that is now available to purchase priced at $20 or €20 or £17 depending on your location

“Go undercover as the world’s greatest spies in this tense multiplayer game of subterfuge. Disguise as anyone, deploy an arsenal of high-tech gadgets or neutralize the competition. As long as you extract with the objective, no trick is too dirty when you work for Deceive Inc.”

“Deceive Inc. deploys players into the world of high-stakes subterfuge, working for a private corporation with a complete monopoly over the international espionage market. Disguise yourself as anyone you meet in an instant, access state-of-the-art gadgets the rest of the world can only dream of, and possess skills that would make Hollywood super spies jealous. But you are not alone. Rival spies are after the same objective and every single one of them is as skilled, cunning, and well-equipped as you are. Blend in, alone or with your team, grab the objective, and break out. In the end, only the right actions and skills will get you that paycheck.”

“When we first showed DECEIVE INC. to attendees at Gamescom, PAX, and EGX, it was so rewarding to see new players go from curious to fans in no time,” said Brian Etheridge, Publishing Director at Tripwire Presents. “They would come out of the demo so excited, asking questions, and giving us their feedback. The team at Sweet Bandits Studios have been one of the most proactive and receptive developers we’ve ever worked with in terms of letting the players help drive development and we look forward to seeing players dive into the world of DECEIVE INC. today!”

