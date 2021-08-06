MSI Summit E16 Flip convertible laptop tablet with GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics

MSI has this week introduced a new convertible laptop and tablet in the form of the MSI Summit E16 Flip removing the need to choose between performance and portability. The laptop tablet has been designed using the law of “Golden Ratio” says MSI and is equipped with a 16:10 QHD+ Display and powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics.

MSI has also added stylus support for the MSI Pen, the first award-winning stylus on 2021 CES, enabling you to quickly take notes make sketches or annotations to your documents with ease. The MSI Summit E16 Flip is also fitted with a quadruple webcam microphone setup enabling you to clearly capture voices from a broader range of angles. Artificial intelligent noise cancellation has also been included using a refined algorithm engine to make online meetings “more enjoyable” says MSI.

“The Summit E16 Flip convertible laptop provides a longer battery life up to 11 hours, but it also can be flipped, transformed and bent to any angle to meet your needs. This convertible 2-in-1 laptop with its long-lasting battery and fast-charge technology adapts to the way you work. The versatility allows you to work and play anywhere, anytime.

MSI`s exclusive Cooler Boost Technology ensures optimal thermal dissipation. The new cooling design on the Dynamic Cooler Boost (patent pending) centralizes dual fans to drastically increase airflow to maximize heat dissipation for both the CPU & GPU.”

“MSI shows their determination to expand their business product line, yet they keep their performance and aesthetic standard. MSI Summit E16 Flip is the perfect example of how MSI has merged both aesthetics and performance into one product. If you’re looking for a powerful, convertible laptop for work that is easy to carry around and adds a bit of style and professionalism on you, check the retailers for the availability for MSI Summit E16 Flip.”

Source : MSI

