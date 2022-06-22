Magnito Mouse magnetic mouse attaches to your tablet or laptop

If you are looking for a convenient way to carry a separate mouse with your laptop or tablet you might be interested in the Magnito Mouse. Equipped with magnets the mouse can magnetically attach itself to your tablet or laptop, enabling you to carry it with you wherever your travels may take you. Designed for ultra portability the magnetic mouse can be attached to the back of your tablet or laptop lid and provides both a mouse and remote controller perfect for presentations or simply extra productivity.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $33 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We all know how much packing our stuff affects our productivity. Forgetting to bring a hard drive or peripheral device, for instance, can have devastating effects on the quality of work we produce. Everything seems right and in order in your bag, until the one important day you forget that one crucial piece of equipment. If you’ve ever left home without your mouse, you know how much it can really ruin your day. “

With the assumption that the Magnito Mouse crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Magnito Mouse magnetic mouse project review the promotional video below.

Magnetic mouse

“We wanted to make a mouse that makes your busy life simpler, lighter and–finally–more productive. To make your life less hectic, Magnito gives you convenience and productivity at the same time. Moreover, this amazing mouse also doubles as a remote control – but more on that later. That’s why Magnito uses a powerful neodymium magnet, with strength verified through our strict magnetic power testing. Magnito’s galvanized steel cover also maximizes the magnet’s strength for even better adhesion.”

“An incredible magnetic force makes sure that Magnito doesn’t fall off, even when you’re moving or shaking it. Magnito won’t fail you admist of all the craziness in your life. Using a non-magnetic cover with your tablet? Need to attach Magnito to a non-magnetic cover surface? The easily attachable Magnito Pad lets you carry Magnito on any surface with its 3M sticker! It’s great for tablets, as well as laptops; plus, it’s fashionable and iconic.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the magnetic mouse, jump over to the official Magnito Mouse crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals