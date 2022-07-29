Pro folding aluminum tablet and laptop stand $40

If you are searching for a fully featured aluminum laptop stand that can fold up into a compact minimalist form factor for easy transportation and storage. It might be worth your while checking out the new Zenchey laptop stand launched by Kickstarter this week.

Capable of being unfolded in just a few seconds the ergonomic design allows you to easily adjust the angle and height of your laptop to suit your working position, enhancing your workflow and productivity. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $40 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This foldable and portable laptop bracket is designed and made for those people who use laptop for a long time and suffer from cervical discomfort. Generally speaking, our bracket applies minimalism design, with advanced aluminum texture, 1 second to open, can be your laptop assistant.

You can use this practical tool anywhere you want. No matter it is at the office, in the café, on the grass, or at home, for regular work or to do hand painting. Our computer bracket support you to use it in the office. This is the most common using situation. Just open it and put your laptop on it and then you can get your work started pretty quickly!”

Assuming that the Zenchey funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Zenchey folding aluminum laptop stand project play the promotional video below.

Folding laptop stand

“When you are in the cafe or in the hall, like you have an appointment with your friends or business partner, you still can take out this bracket to have your work done when it comes to business matter. Outdoor working may be another good choices for some people who are occupied by tremendous work at weekends.

After days of busy working in the office, it is time to have a good rest really. However, there may be some work remains to be done for some busy people, so at this time, you can take this bracket to your own yard. You can sit on the grass to finish your work while at the same time accompany your families.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the folding aluminum laptop stand, jump over to the official Zenchey crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

