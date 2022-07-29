New Asus 13″ ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip laptop

Asus has introduced new versions of its 13-inch ExpertBook B5 ultralightweight and Flip laptop featuring a traditional clamshell and 360° convertible design that allows you to transform the computer into a tablet if desired. Featuring an 11 hour battery life and powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processor with vPro support the laptops feature AI noise cancelation, dual-SSD RAID support, ASUS NumberPad 2.0 and ASUS ExpertWidget.

“The all-new ExpertBook B5 models are also packed with features to protect personal privacy and business data, including a built-in fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip. ASUS ExpertBook B5 laptops are sleek, stylish and crafted for the ultimate mobility. Both the top and bottom cover are cut from pure aluminium, while the area around the keyboard area is formed using magnesium-aluminium alloy.

These premium materials and careful construction keep the weight down to as little as a feather-light 1.1 kg, while also ensuring that the machines are ready for the rigors of everyday use in the office or on the go. ExpertBook B5 laptops are also remarkably thin, with a profile that measures just 16.9 mm, so they’re easy to slip into a bag or briefcase, ready to travel anywhere. B5 Flip also offers stylus support.”

Asus Flip laptop 2022

“Life on the road is tough, so the refreshed ExpertBook B5 laptops are designed to both meet and surpass exacting industry thresholds—including the ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H US military standard. This means they’re built to survive every extreme, from freezing temperatures to the searing heat of desert storms, and from high-speed shocks to everyday bumps. They also undergo stringent in-house testing, including panel-pressure, shock and drop tests for an assurance of serious durability. Even the keyboard is resilient, engineered to resist everyday spills and splashes.”

“ExpertBook B5 laptops also level-up professional conferencing, with two-way AI-powered noise-canceling technology that employs sophisticated machine-learning techniques. The technology includes both an upstream function to filter noise around the speaker, and a downstream function to eliminate noise from the person at the other end of the conversation.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Asus

