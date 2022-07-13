Asus Zenfone 9 launching 28th of July

Asus has announced that they will be holding a press event for the Asus Zenfone 9 on the 28th of July, the event will take place at 2 PM BST, 9 AM New York time, 3 PM European time and 9 PM in Tapei.

The Asus Zenfone 9 press event will be live-streamed on the Asus website and you can find out more details about this over at Asus at the link below.

Asus today announced the upcoming virtual launch event that will reveal the latest Zenfone 9 smartphone, an ultra-compact phone with big possibilities and big performance. The event will introduce performance improvements in both hardware and software, along with exclusive new features and never-before-seen accessories. The online-only event will take place on July 28, 2022, at 15:00 (CEST).

The fully immersive event will showcase the many improvements featured in Zenfone 9, including camera modules, processor and graphics performance, display speed, battery life, user interface, and more. Zenfone 9 will feature the latest flagship Snapdragon® 8+ Gen1 Mobile Platform processor from Qualcomm®, giving it previously unimagined capabilities with up to a 3.2 GHz CPU clock speed. Zenfone 9 has also been completely redesigned, making it the most modern-looking Zenfone ever.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Asus Zenfone 9 smartphone, as soon as we get more details about the handset, we will let you know.

Source Asus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals