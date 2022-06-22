Xiaomi Book S 12.4″ 2-in-1 laptop from €699

This month Xiaomi has introduced its very first 2-in-1 laptop designed to “elevate your mobile work experience” and taking the form of the Xiaomi Book S 12.4” system. Equipped with a LCD touchscreen offering a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and 500 nits max brightness. The Xiaomi Book S 12.4” offers a 100% sRGB color gamut display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 compute platform.

Other features include a 5 megapixel front facing camera for video calling, together with a 13 megapixel rear facing for video and photographs and the tablet laptop comes preloaded with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system. The Xiaomi Book S 12.4″ laptop will soon be available to purchase throughout Europe from official partners priced at €699.

Xiaomi Book S

“The Xiaomi Book S 12.4″ is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship 64-bit ARM notebook processor based on the 7nm manufacturing process, the Snapdragon™ 8cx Gen 2. The result is a laptop that delivers both superior performance and battery life. The 12.4″ touchscreen display with it’s 16:10 aspect ratio lets you see more information, while the 2560 x 1600 WQHD+ resolution allows you to see everything in greater detail. The wide colour gamut covers 100% of DCI-P3 standard, giving you vibrant true-to-life colours. With up to 500 nit brightness, the screen stays clear and visible even in bright environment.”

“Together with Windows 11 OS, Xiaomi Book S 12.4” delivers a comprehensive productivity experience. With a sleek, compact design, the device is a portable workstation packed with rich features. Finally, with Xiaomi Smart Pen and Keyboard support,¹ Xiaomi Book S 12.4” brings users’ thoughts and ideas to life. Windows 11 Brings you closer to what you love, with the optimized interaction with your 2-in-1 device. Whether you are using the keyboard and trackpad, your finger for touch control, or even smart pen, the seamless experience will blow you away.”

Source : Xiaomi

