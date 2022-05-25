CR840 mechanical keyboard with LCD touchscreen stream deck

Qeeke has created a new mechanical keyboard in the form of the CR840 which features a unique LCD touchscreen stream deck enabling you to simultaneously control and edit while live streaming. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $50,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 29 days remaining. Blasting past its required pledge goal and making sure the mechanical keyboard makes the jump from concept into production.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $179 or £143 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Ever wanted to set up a productive and high-quality live-streaming workstation, but felt it was too complicated and required too many devices? Qeeke CR840 is the best solution! It is the world’s first mechanical keyboard with integrated stream deck. With a built-in LCD touchscreen, sound card module, audio studio, and 75% layout design, CR840 aims to elevate control, enrich content, and enhance the typing experience. It is designed for live content creators, gamers, video producers, and more.”

Mechanical keyboard with LCD touchscreen

With the assumption that the CR840 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the CR840 mechanical keyboard with stream deck project checkout the promotional video below.

“CR840 is more than just a keyboard! It comes with a built-in LCD touchscreen which allows users to control their laptops, computers, or operating system in an easier, faster, and more convenient way! By supporting full customization of function keys through the PC Drive, (ID registration and login), you can create quick shortcuts and map them in your own way! Just a single click is needed to open websites, switch scenes, launch media, and more. It’s tailored for seamless multitasking and boosting productivity.”

“Multi-gesture control design supports pointing, two-finger zoom in or out, sliding, tapping, and scrolling up or down. Super sensitive control allows you to read pages or scan social media smoothly and conveniently. Equipped with a powerful sound card module, Qeeke CR840 offers limitless possibilities which can be applied in live-streaming, gaming, audio recording, and more!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the mechanical keyboard with stream deck, jump over to the official CR840 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

