Logitech MX Master 3S mouse and MX Mechanical keyboard unveiled

Logitech has this week introduced its very first mechanical keyboards in the form of the aptly named MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini together with a new updated version of its Logitech MX Master 3 mouse in the form of the 3S. The new Logitech mechanical keyboards are equipped with Quiet (Brown) key switch and Clicky (Blue) and Linear (Red) switch options are also available in certain countries worldwide.

The Logitech MX Mechanical keyboards are designed with dual-colored keycaps for an optimized peripheral view. Smart backlighting, in six lighting options, automatically adjusts brightness for ambient light and switches off when not needed for efficient battery consumption. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about their design and functionality.

Logitech MX Mechanical keyboards

“MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S are all compatible with Logi Options+ software – now out of Beta. Users can customize individual buttons, use pre-defined or create their own app-specific profiles, adjust tracking speed, select backlighting effects, and more to optimize their workflow. All three products, equipped with both Bluetooth and proprietary Logi Bolt wireless technology for a reliable, secure connection even in congested environments, can connect to up to three different devices and are compatible across a variety of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.”

The MX Master 3S features the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel that zips through 1,000 lines in one second, the side scroll wheel for faster horizontal navigation, and a unique ergonomic shape crafted for long hours of comfort. , MX Master 3S features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks on most surfaces including glass and offers faster workflow with high resolution monitors. Clicks are now 90% quieter compared to MX Master 3 while keeping the same satisfying precision feel so that you can focus on your work, not the noise.

The MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S will be available to purchase later this month and the MX Mechanical keyboard will be priced at $170, MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is $150 and MX Master 3S is $99.

Source : Logitech

