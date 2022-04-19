Logitech Lift ergonomic mouse unveiled

Logitech has added a new ergonomic mouse to its range with the launch of the Logitech Lift. The Logitech Lift is a vertical ergonomic mouse and it works with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS, and Android.

The Logitech Lift will be available in a choice of three colors, graphite rose and off-white, you can see more details about the device below.

Lift’s sustainable design makes it a choice you can feel good about. At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimize environmental footprint, which is why a portion of Lift’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic – 70% for graphite and 54% for rose and off-white. Logitech’s PCR program reinforces the brand’s commitment to designing for sustainability and ensures that plastics in end-of-life consumer electronics are given a second life. Current initiatives for scaling this commitment mean that approximately 65% of the mice and keyboards in Logitech’s largest portfolio include some level of PCR plastic and that new product introductions will use PCR plastic, wherever possible. All Logitech products, including Lift, are certified carbon neutral. When you purchase a Logitech product, the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities that reduce carbon. ​​

The new Logitech Lift will ve available from this month and it will retail for $69.99, you can find out more details over at Logitech at the link below.

Source Logitech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals