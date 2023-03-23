Mozilla launches Mozilla AI

Mozilla has announced that it is launching Mozilla AI, and they are investing $30 million in this new AI startup, the aim of the company it to build a “trustworthy, independent, and open-source AI ecosystem.”.

The initial focus of Mozilla Artificial Intelligence company will be to develop tools to make generative Artificial Intelligence more transparent and also safer, the new company will be led by Moez Draief who is the Managing Director.

So, today we are announcing Mozilla.ai: A startup — and a community — that will build a trustworthy and independent open-source AI ecosystem. Mozilla will make an initial $30M investment in the company.

The vision for Mozilla.ai is to make it easy to develop trustworthy AI products. We will build things and hire / collaborate with people that share our vision: AI that has agency, accountability, transparency and openness at its core. Mozilla.ai will be a space outside big tech and academia for like-minded founders, developers, scientists, product managers and builders to gather. We believe that this group of people, working collectively, can turn the tide to create an independent, decentralized and trustworthy AI ecosystem — a real counterweight to the status quo.

You can find out more details about the new Artificial Intelligence company over at the Mozilla website at the link below, it will be interesting to see exactly what Mozilla has planned for artificial intelligence.

