Stay safe online with Mozilla Firefox Relay and VPN

Mozilla has this week introduce a new annual subscription plan for its privacy products to help keep you safe online. Firefox Relay, which hides your real email address and masks your phone number, and Mozilla VPN, a fast and easy-to-use virtual private network service that helps protect your network traffic as you go on the web. Are now available for $6.99 a month when you take out an annual subscription.

Stay safe online

“Unfortunately, more online shopping means increased exposure to hackers and privacy breaches, putting your personal information such as email addresses and phone numbers at risk.”

Firefox Relay

“Firefox Relay helps protect your identity from hackers by hiding your real email address when signing up for things like online shopping and promotions. Additionally, Firefox Relay Premium users can hide their phone number through its latest phone masking feature which allows you to keep your personal number safe, for example, when booking online reservations.”

Mozilla VPN

“Mozilla’s VPN (virtual private network) allows you to create a secure, private connection to the internet. VPNs allow you to keep your online activity, home location and commonly visited places private and protect your connection to public WiFi networks which can be helpful while holiday shopping on the go. It is currently only available on Firefox and is integrated with Firefox’ Add-Ons, Multi-Account Containers, that allow you to keep parts of your online life separated into color-coded tabs.”

To learn more about each product jump over to the official Mozilla website where you can subscribe to individual plans or take out a subscription combining both packages.

Source : Mozilla





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals