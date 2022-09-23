Aircove Wi-Fi 6 VPN Router features integrated VPN protection $169

The new Aircove Wi-Fi 6 VPN Router features integrated VPN protection designed and created by the team over at ExpressVPN has launched, allowing you to protect your home network easily using VPN technologies. Aircove features Wi-Fi 6 providing users with reliable connectivity and speeds up to 1,200 Mbps (600 Mbps for 2.4 GHz and 1,200 Mbps for 5 GHz).

The VPN router is capable of providing wireless connectivity across 1,600 square feet and is now available to purchase in the US on Amazon from today priced at $169, offering a discount off the recommended retail price of $189 for a limited time.

VPN Router

“The average US home now has 25 devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network. From laptops to smart TVs, things add up quickly and it becomes more difficult to keep track and know that every device is protected. That’s why we built Aircove, to provide users with simple, flexible VPN-protected internet connection across every room, on every device, for every household member,” said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN.”

Better performance: ExpressVPN now has more control over the software-hardware compatibility and optimization, enabling them to deliver faster app updates for better speed, more reliable connections, and faster new feature rollouts.

Better experience: ExpressVPN’s unique router app is already the best in the market, and now it’s even better. With Aircove, the VPN router experience is further simplified for users. This means no more router flashing—VPN protection comes straight out of the box.

Better price: 1 in 3 of ExpressVPN’s router app users spend at least US$250 on a VPN-compatible router. Aircove delivers an even better product and experience at a more accessible price point.

“According to a recent study, 98% of all IoT device traffic is unencrypted, potentially allowing attackers to easily extract personal and confidential data.[2] With its easy setup, Aircove lets users protect and encrypt every device in their home within minutes. This includes smart TVs, voice assistants, and other IoT devices that aren’t usually compatible with VPN software. Aircove was designed with user privacy and security as a top priority. For example, users can share their home Wi-Fi network with their visitors simply by scanning a QR code—no password sharing required. Aircove also has an auto update feature so that users always have the latest features and security enhancements to keep their network safe and secure.”

Source : ExpressVPN



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals