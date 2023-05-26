How to move Windows 11 taskbar position

Since his first launch, the Windows operating system has always tried to provide users with plenty of customisations. One significant change in the latest Windows 11 release is the center alignment of the taskbar. But what if you’d rather have the taskbar at the top or on the sides? In this quick guide, we will show you how to move the Windows 11 taskbar position in several ways.

By default, the taskbar in Windows 11 is positioned at the bottom of the screen, centrally aligned. This is a big change from previous Windows versions, which had the taskbar aligned to the left. Some users may find this new setup more aesthetically pleasing, but others may prefer the traditional alignment for ease of use or familiarity. If the new taskbar placement doesn’t sit well with you, there are ways to shift it according to your preferences. By following these steps below you can move the Windows 11 taskbar to any edge of the Windows desktop you desire.

Changing Taskbar position using Windows Settings (easiest)

The most straightforward method to adjust the taskbar position is by modifying your Windows 11 settings. This process does not involve third-party software or complex registry tweaks. Here are the steps:

First opened the windows 11 settings menu by clicking on the Start menu and typing “Settings” into the search bar or selecting the icon. Once in Settings select Personalisation From the Personalisation menu click on Taskbar In the middle of the screen you will see a drop-down for : Taskbar location on screen from the drop-down select whether you would like your taskbar at the bottom, right, top or left position on your screen.

Using Third-Party software to move the Taskbar

The easiest way to move the taskbar to a different location on your screen is by using third-party software. TaskbarX is one such program that lets you customize the taskbar position, among other features. Here’s how you can use it:

Download and install TaskbarX. Run the application. Navigate to the Position tab. Under Taskbar Position, choose your preferred location. Click Apply.

Remember, installing third-party software carries risks, so always use trusted sources and scan the software with an antivirus program before running it.

Tweaking Registry Settings

If you’d rather not use third-party software, you can move the taskbar by tweaking the Windows Registry. However, this method is more complex and should be used with caution.

** Be careful when making changes to the Windows Registry, as incorrect modifications can lead to system instability or other issues.**

Press Win + R to open the Run dialog box. Type in regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\StuckRects3 . Double click on Settings in the right pane. In the Value data field, change the third pair of numbers to 03 for a top-aligned taskbar, or 01 for a bottom-aligned taskbar. Click OK and restart your computer.

Windows 11 offers a refreshing user interface with its centrally-aligned taskbar. But if you’re a fan of the classic look, shifting the taskbar position to the left is an easy adjustment. Remember, the overall goal is to create a workspace that fits your personal comfort and productivity needs. Tailor your operating system to suit your preferences, and you’ll find it works for you, not against you.



