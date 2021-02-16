Motorola unveils the Moto G10 smartphone

We just heard about the new Moto G30 and now we have another new smartphone from Motorola, the Moto G10.

The Motorola Moto G10 comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it features a Snapdragon 460 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and two storage options 64GB or 128GB, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Moto G10 comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and two 12 megapixel cameras.

The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 10W charging, it will go on sale in Europe this month and prices will start at €149.99.

Source Motorola

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals